Jeon So Min announces brief hiatus from promotions to recover from fatigue

On April 2, a representative of actress Jeon So Min's label Management I.M told media outlets, "Earlier this week on Monday, Jeon So Min experienced poor health conditions while filming for 'Running Man' and visited a hospital. She completed a thorough examination including an MRI scan, and was advised plenty of rest as she is severely fatigued."

The representative continued, "It is absolutely not COVID19. After asking for understanding from the 'Running Man' staff, Jeon So Min will take a hiatus for the next month."

Get well soon, Jeon So Min!

