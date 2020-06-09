14

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'Running Man' closes message board allegedly due to malicious comments against Jeon So Min

SBS'Running Man' has closed its official message board allegedly due to malicious comments against Jeon So Min.

The production team of 'Running Man' recently shut down the board for viewers of the show, stating, "We're making the viewer bulletin board private due to abusive language, excessive slander, and impersonation. We ask for your understanding." It's speculated the board was shut down because of malicious comments against cast member Jeon So Min. 

This past March, the actress was hospitalized due to health issues and took a hiatus, and there are rumors she was unable to withstand the hate comments against her. Jeon So Min also previously clarified she was impersonated in the 'Running Man' chatroom, and her brother stated she and her family have been suffering from malicious comments.

Stay tuned for updates on 'Running Man' and Jeon So Min.

thatwolfyguy398 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Back the hell off So Min, she's adorable and precious.

If you don't like her on the show then stop watching the show because there's no Running Man without So Min and i can guarantee you that they won't take her off the show because you little idiots wanna run your mouths and be stupid. So get over it, get used to her, or just get lost

ThonZa16 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

I still don't understand why people hate her so much...

