Jang Yoon Jung sends a teary, heartfelt message to her family as she accepts a special award at the first ever '2020 Trot Awards'

On October 1, broadcasting station TV Chosun hosted South Korea's first ever '2020 Trot Awards'!

On this day, the winner of TV Chosun's first ever trot singer survival program 'Miss Trot', Song Ga In, took home 2 awards for 'Female Rookie Artist of the Year' and 'Popularity Award'. Subsequently, the winner of 'Miss Trot's followup program 'Mister Trot', Lim Young Woong, took home a total of 6 trophies including 'Male Rookie Artist of the Year', 'Popularity Award', 'Most Popular Trot Singer among Teens', and more.

Next, a very special award voted on by a panel of experts and veterans from 100-years of history in the trot industry was presented to a living legend herself - Jang Yoon Jung! This 'Special Award' recognized Jang Yoon Jung's role in leading the trot genre in Korea for numerous years, popularizing the genre again with the general public single-handedly.

As soon as her name was called during the ceremony, Jang Yoon Jung began shedding tears. She had difficulty beginning her acceptance speech due to her sobs. Watching her from the side and from the audience, many of her fellow trot singers and hoobaes also teared up.

In her acceptance speech, Jang Yoon Jung said, "While I watched many of my sunbaenims' performances today, I naturally kept thinking of what I would be like in the future. I hope that many of the sunbaenims present here today will be able to sing and perform for a long time. I will also stand here, tightly holding on to both sides in between the legendary sunbaenims and the proud hoobaenims, and sing my heart out. Thank you."

She added on, "I think I will look so ugly on TV today. My husband is watching this. Hayoung, Yeonwoo, mom is someone who sings on stage. I want to thank my husband always for being by my side, and I also want to once again thank my fans for their unending support. To my sunbaenims, I love you and respect you so much. To my hoobaenims, I love you all, and I will continue to do my best to create a comfortable bridge between you and the sunbaenims."



Check out some more exciting moments from the first ever '2020 Trot Awards', below!



