Check out TV drama actors' brand value rankings for September

Here are the brand value rankings of TV drama actors and actresses for the month of September, based on big data analysis!

From August 30 through September 30, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 50 currently trending TV drama actors and actresses. According to the Institute, the top TV drama actor in terms of brand value this past month was actor Park Bo Gum, earning a total of 7,498,341 points. Park Bo Gum is currently starring in tvN's 'Record of Youth' alongside his co-star Park So Dam, who also came in at #5 in TV drama actor brand values this past September.

2nd place went to actress Park Eun Bin of SBS's 'Do You Like Brahms?', earning a total of 4,731,448 points. Veteran actress Kim Hee Sun of SBS's ongoing series 'Alice' took up 3rd place, earning a total of 3,861,388 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Ha Neul, Park So Dam, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Min Jae, Hwang Shin Hye, and Moon Chae Won.