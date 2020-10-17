One of Mnet's representative hip-hop audition programs, 'Show Me The Money' has returned with season 9!

The first episode aired this October 16, featuring first round auditions overseen by this season's producers: PALOALTO, Code Kunst, Dynamic Duo, BewhY, JUSTHIS, Groovy Room, Giriboy, and Zion.T. Once again, a flood of contestants of varying backgrounds attended this season's auditions including currently active rappers, former season contestants, and even K-Pop idol rappers!





[SPOILERS AHEAD]

One K-Pop idol rapper who decided to take the 'Show Me The Money' challenge this season was Stray Kids's Changbin. Before heading in for his audition, Changbin opened up about his decision to try out for the program. He began with, "My dream was to stand on stage. So I debuted as an idol, and now, I am living a happy life as an idol right now."

He continued, "I am doing well promoting with my team, so I believe that there are negative risks [to auditioning] as well. But I still want to show people, that someone like me exists. That 'there's a rapper in Stray Kids who is really good at rap'."



Later on, Changbin stepped up for his first round audition in front of producer/judge JUSTHIS. The idol began with his signature, confident tone and completed his rap without mistakes. Hearing the rap, JUSTHIS smiled contently and said, "Alright, please take a necklace."

Finally, Changbin commented after finishing up his audition, "My next goal is to win."