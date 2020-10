Golden Child has dropped a special dance practice video for "Pump It Up".

The boys changed up all the lyrics to "Pump It Up" to Korean for the sake of Hangul Day, which resulted in an incredibly cute video. The chorus line "Pump It Pump It Up Pump" was changed instead to "콩닥콩닥콩닥해", which gives a little insight to the song because the Korean lyrics are talking about their heart beating.



Check out the adorable video above.