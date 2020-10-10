3

BLACKPINK captures the hearts of netizens while performing their comeback stages

BLACKPINK captured the hearts of netizens with their stunning visuals and performances.


On October 10th, BLACKPINK appeared on 'Show! Music Core' to perform their comeback stages for "Pretty Savage" and the title track "Lovesick Girls". Soon after the show ended, netizens started talking about their gorgeous looks and choreographies on a popular online community. 

Some of the comments include: 

"I couldn't decide who to look at so I watched both videos 5 times each lol"

"Not a big fan of the choreos for both songs but the girls did really well"

"My first impression on 'Pretty Savage' was just a 'meh' but I'm in love with the song after watching their stage performance."

"So dang pretty!"

"Their visuals are shockingly beautiful"

"Almost wet my pants watching Lisa's performance lol I almost put a diaper on, no cap"

Check out BLACKPINK's stages below. What do you think? 

Black pink choreos are awesome

This user has a poor community rating

