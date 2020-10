Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has partnered up with mobile game 'Gran Saga' for a dramatic OST track, "Ahead of Destiny"!

In the elegant MV, Taeyeon wanders into a mysterious, abandoned hall filled with pianos and chandeliers, where she finds an old bunch of sheet music. She then discovers falls into a magical trance after opening a music box, where a ballerina figurine turns to the music.

Listen to a unique new sound from Taeyeon in her "Ahead of Destiny" mobile game OST, above!