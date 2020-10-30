9

YG Entertainment releases TREASURE's promotion plans for the rest of this year + 1st full album release in January

On October 30, YG Entertainment released a statement updating fans on rookie boy group TREASURE's promotion plans for the near future. 

The agency stated, 

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We would like to express our sincere thanks toward TREASURE MAKERS who supported TREASURE's debut and growth, as if watching a baby take its first steps. 

Thanks to the fans' great support and encouragements, TREASURE who debuted back on August 7 was able to release an unbelievable 3 single albums in the past 3 months. Once again, we thank you sincerely. 

Today, we would like to briefly go over TREASURE's comeback promotion plans and news regarding TREASURE's 1st full album.

We are planning TREASURE's longest continued promotions to date with their upcoming 3rd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', which will be released on November 6.

In December, there are numerous year-end music festivals and various award ceremonies, so TREASURE will focus on promotions with their title track 'MMM' on these programs rather than trying to rush with their full album release; the culmination of 'The First Step' series which will be TREASURE's 1st full album will  be released next year in January, kicking off 2021 with TREASURE MAKER.

Lastly, if we can deliver one bit of welcome news, we plan on resuming TREASURE's reality contents 'TREASURE Map' which came to a halt due to the group's busy comeback preparations, starting this January in sync with the group's 1st full album comeback plans; we ask for fans' abundant love and attention.

Thank you."

so happy with this plan 🙏🏻 the first full album in December would be too rushed this is perfect also hella excited for the return of treasure map

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

