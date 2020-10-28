3

fromis_9 reveal special MV for 'Weather'

fromis_9 have revealed a special music video for "Weather".

In the MV, the fromis_9 members have a day inside because of rainy weather. "Weather" is a track from the girl group's third mini album 'My Little Society', which featured "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)" as the title song.

Watch fromis_9's "Weather' MV above and their "Feel Good" MV here if you missed it.

