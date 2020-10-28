Former T-ara member Soyeon to drop out of reality-variety show 'Miss Back'

Former T-ara member Soyeon is dropping out of the reality-variety show 'Miss Back'.



On October 28, an official from the MBN show confirmed her departure, stating, "Soyeon has dropped out of the program. The reason for her leave will be revealed on the October 29th episode."



'Miss Back' features female singers who debuted in girl groups, but slowly faded away from the spotlight for various reasons. Soyeon was featured on the show alongside Stellar member Gayoung, former Wassup member Nada, After School's Raina, former Nine Muses' member Sera, Crayon Pop's Soyul, Dal Shabet's Subin (DALsooobin), and The Ark's Yujin.



