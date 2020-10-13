EXO's Chen says 'Hello' in calm MV teaser

EXO's Chen has dropped his music video teaser for "Hello".
In the MV teaser, Chen feels the breeze as he sits indoors on a calm day. "Hello" has a serene concept fit for chilly autumn weather, and it's set to drop as a digital single on October 15 KST.
Watch Chen's "Hello" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
