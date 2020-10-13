55

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXO's Chen says 'Hello' in calm MV teaser

EXO's Chen has dropped his music video teaser for "Hello".

In the MV teaser, Chen feels the breeze as he sits indoors on a calm day. "Hello" has a serene concept fit for chilly autumn weather, and it's set to drop as a digital single on October 15 KST.

Watch Chen's "Hello" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Isratjahan732 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

I loved it.

zkzsks849 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

That Hello jus took my breath for a sec!! Intense🔥

