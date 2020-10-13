30

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

VERIVERY break barriers in 'G.B.T.B.' MV!

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY have dropped their music video for "G.B.T.B."!

In the MV, VERIVERY make their way through a sci-fi setting as they break barriers with dance. "G.B.T.B." is the title song of their album 'FACE US', which is the third of the group's 'FACE it' series. After their 'You' and 'Me' albums, VERIVERY have finally reached hope with 'US' featuring the message, "Our own new world."

Watch VERIVERY's "G.B.T.B." MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. VERIVERY
  2. GBTB
3 2,805 Share 91% Upvoted

2

xx-jenn-xx5,633 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

nailed it with this abum! my wallet is crying with all these comebacks!

Share

2

quark1239511,807 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Ooh I like it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Black Swan, RaNia
Black Swan Goodbye Rania tracklist
23 hours ago   7   1,007
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
3 days ago   143   42,653

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND