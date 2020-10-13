VERIVERY break barriers in 'G.B.T.B.' MV!

VERIVERY have dropped their music video for "G.B.T.B."!



In the MV, VERIVERY make their way through a sci-fi setting as they break barriers with dance. "G.B.T.B." is the title song of their album 'FACE US', which is the third of the group's 'FACE it' series. After their 'You' and 'Me' albums, VERIVERY have finally reached hope with 'US' featuring the message, "Our own new world."



Watch VERIVERY's "G.B.T.B." MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.