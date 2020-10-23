GFriend prepares for another comeback this year as they release the promotion schedule for '回: Walpurgis Night'

8

The popular girl group GFriend announced another comeback this year with a new album.

The girls will return with their tenth mini-album '回: Walpurgis Night'. On October 24 KST, GFriend released a comeback checklist showing the schedule for teaser release dates. 

Walpurgis Night is a German holiday celebrated from April 30 to May 1. It celebrates the saint who had warded off evil spirits, witches, and demons. Following the concept from their last mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens', it seems the girls will take on another mysterious concept.

GFriend will begin to release teaser material starting from October 26 at midnight KST. So follow the checklist below and prepare to see more teasers to come!

MaeilKpop1,027 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

With all this stuff about witches & demons it seems like Big Hit is trying to turn Gfriend into Dreamcatcher. Not that there's anything wrong with DC, but Gfriend should be Gfriend (or just do a collab!).

