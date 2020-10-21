DRIPPIN teases another track "Light" from their debut mini-album 'Boyager'

Woollim Entertainment's new boy group DRIPPIN continued to follow the promotion schedule to tease another track from their debut album 'Boyager.'



The third track prequel was released on October 22 at midnight KST and teased the track titled "Light." The new boy group already unveiled two tracks, "Sunshine" and "Overdrive." They have two more tracks to unveil in the next two days. "Light" is another light-pop track with the use of electric guitar and light bass.

DRIPPIN will be making their debut on October 28 KST, as they release the music video and album 'Boyager.' Stay tuned for more teasers to come until the release of their first album!