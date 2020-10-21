BTS's SUGA plays the guitar for fans through Vlive

BTS member SUGA recently spent quality time with his fans through a live broadcast on VLive.



He held his VLive session on October 21 KST and told fans, "It has been a long time," and began the broadcast talking about his hairstyle change. He told fans he recently got a perm and updated his fans.





SUGA told his fans he just wanted to start a broadcast since it has been a long time since he hasn't been on. When fans told him his style is nice, he joked, "I didn't go to a wedding or anything. This is just pajamas."





When the viewer count reached 1 million, he took out his guitar to show off his guitar skills. He told fans, "Today, I'm going to practice my guitar." When fans requested the song "Dynamite," SUGA kindly played the song for them then said, "There are so many high chords, so it's difficult to play."





When fans began requesting more songs, SUGA continued to communicate with them saying, "This isn't a 'request any song.' I'm trying to just practice." He added that he's not good enough to play all the song and joked, "If I could, I would be a genius."







SUGA also talked about the reasons he began learning the guitar. He stated that he likes the songs from the late Kim Kwang Suk and decided to learn to play the guitar. He also stated he's been thinking about learning the guitar even before promoting "Dynamite" since he didn't have any particular hobby.



SUGA apologized to his fans, saying, "It hasn't been long since I started learning the guitar, so even though you guys send me requested songs, I can't play them yet. I want to play all of them for you, but I can't, so I'm sorry." Then he added, "I want to play the guitar well. So if there is anyone who majored in guitar, tell me how to play well."



Within the 37 minutes Vlive, SUGA still played various songs such as "Becoming Dust," "Dynamite," "Eight," "Savage Love," and "Seesaw." Then he said his goodbye saying, "I'm going to go. Please wait for me until the next time we meet. I'll practice a lot of the songs you guys like." He ended his live broadcast by expressing his fondness towards his fans, saying, "I miss you too, everyone."





