Defconn reveals a trespasser infiltrated his property & stole 2 bicycles worth over $9,000 USD

Back on October 19, Defconn took to his official YouTube channel to reveal more information about his two stolen bicycles, after exposing the theft a few days earlier.

According to Defconn, trespasser(s) infiltrated his private property recently and stole two bicycles which were secured with locks in front of his home. The trespassers are believed to have broken into the locks, getting away with both bicycles. Together, Defconn revealed that the two bicycles were worth approximately 11 million KRW ($9658 USD). Defconn has since reported the theft to the police, and the police are investigating by analyzing CCTV footage.

Furthermore, in order to receive any help from his viewers regarding his stolen bicycles, Defconn shared the serial numbers of both bicycles with viewers via his YouTube video above. He then commented, "You better turn yourself in, it's the only way. The police are already working on this case, and I will not accept any settlements."

