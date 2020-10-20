Uhm Jung Hwa shows off all of the signed albums she received from her hoobae idols + thanks them for the sincere messages

This past weekend, project girl group Refund Sisters officially held their debut stage on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'!

For veteran pop diva Uhm Jung Hwa, this meant going on a major broadcasting station music program for the first time in YEARS. As a 1st-generation K-Pop soloist, this also meant she was the most respected sunbae artist of all the artists appearing on this day!

As a result, it's likely that hoobae artists flooded the Refund Sisters's waiting room to greet the respected sunbae Uhm Jung Hwa, one by one. Customarily, K-Pop idols greet sunbae artists behind-the-scenes at music programs by offering an official greeting, followed by a signed album.

Back on October 19, Uhm Jung Hwa showed off all of the signed album gifts she received from her 'Show! Music Core' appearance, and thanked each of the hoobae idols for their sincere messages. Check them out below!

WEi





Dawn

NCT 2020

Cignature

Weki Meki

Weeekly

Cosmic Girls CHOCOME

Dahye (Who recently made her solo debut by remaking Uhm Jung Hwa's hit song "Poison")

The Boyz

Many netizens reading through the hoobae idols' messages reacted with comments like, "This is so nice to see~", "It's funny that they called her Man Ok sunbaenim kekekeke", "The Weeekly one has really neat handwriting", "All of the little hoobaes are so cute~", "Who wrote the NCT one kekekeke, the handwriting is a cute but messy kekekeke", "How heartwarming~", and more!