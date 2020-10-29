1

Posted by germainej

DAY6's Young K reveals 'Insomnia' MV for 'Let Me Off The Earth' OST

DAY6's Young K has revealed his "Insomnia" music video for the 'Let Me Off The Earth' OST.

In the music video, Se Min (played by Ahn Se Min) and Ye Jin (Park Ye Jin) re-live the same day and the same routine 33 times. "Insomnia" is about wanting to tell someone something that's hard to say.

Watch Young K's "Insomnia" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

