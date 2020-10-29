0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

'2020 MAMA' announces official list of nominees!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has revealed the award ceremony's official list of nominees!

Though the 'MAMA' is usually held over 2-3 days, it's only set for December 6 this year, which means viewers can expect a virtual event.

As for the winners, The 'Artist of the Year' and artist category awards will be decided by 30% official votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical album sales. 'Song of the Year' and song genre category awards will be decided by 20% official votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital sales, and 10% physical album sales. The criteria for 'Album of the Year' is 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales, 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10' by 60% official votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views', while 'Best Music Video' will be decided by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.

Only music released between October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020 will be eligible. 

Take a look at all the nominees below, and vote here if you want to.


