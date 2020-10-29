'2020 MAMA' announces official list of nominees!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has revealed the award ceremony's official list of nominees!



Though the 'MAMA' is usually held over 2-3 days, it's only set for December 6 this year, which means viewers can expect a virtual event.



As for the winners, The 'Artist of the Year' and artist category awards will be decided by 30% official votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical album sales. 'Song of the Year' and song genre category awards will be decided by 20% official votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital sales, and 10% physical album sales. The criteria for 'Album of the Year' is 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales, 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10' by 60% official votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views', while 'Best Music Video' will be decided by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.



Only music released between October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020 will be eligible.



Take a look at all the nominees below, and vote here if you want to.





