Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Christian Yu (Ex C-CLOWN member Rome) reinvents himself as DPR Ian in dark 'So Beautiful' MV featuring CL cameo

Christian Yu has returned as DPR Ian!

On October 26 KST, the solo artist, who originally debuted as C-CLOWN leader Rome, released "So Beautiful," his first single under the DPR Ian moniker. Both the sound of the single and its music video are conceptually dark. This darkness plays an interesting contrast to the atypical love story alluded through the song's lyrics. The music video also features a surprising cameo from CL, as DPR Ian's love interest.

Meanwhile, prior to his activities as DPR Ian, Christian Yu has been active as a music video director for DPR Crew (DPR Live, DPR Cream, DPR Rem) music videos, including DPR Live's "Jasmine," "Martini Blue," and "Legacy," and DPR Cream's "Color Drive."

Check out the music video for "So Beautiful" above!

