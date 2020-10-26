Ex-B.A.P member Himchan makes solo debut with emotional 'Reason Of My Life' MV

Himchan has made his solo debut!



On October 25 KST, the former B.A.P member released single album 'Reason Of My Life,' featuring title title "Reason Of My Life" and B-side track "Be Your Side."



Through the new single "Reason Of My Life," Himchan expresses gratitude to the people who remained by his side since his departure from B.A.P, giving him strength and took care of him as he struggled to find his footing moving forward. In the music video for the song, the idol is dressed in a sleek black suit, making his way through the city at night.



Meanwhile, Himchan has opened an official site to communicate with his fans and plans to hold his first online fan meeting on October 31.



Check out the music video for "Reason Of My Life" above!