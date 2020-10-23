11

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AKMU's Suhyun reveals quirky 'Alien' self MV

AKP STAFF

AKMU's Suhyun has revealed her quirky self music video for "Alien".

The AKMU member released the MV for her solo track "Alien" this past week, and she's now ready to drop a self-directed MV. Along with the new version of her MV, Suhyun wrote, "Everyone! Finally, the long-awaited project! Alien self-movie! Scream! Anna PD and I did everything from 1 to 10. We planned each thing together and filmed it. Phew. It was worth it. Please enjoy it! Let's go!"

Watch Suhyun's "Alien" self MV above! How are you liking her new solo song? 


  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. Suhyun
  3. ALIEN
2 302 Share 100% Upvoted

0

longtymnosee1,196 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I love her so much

Share

0

xxx101loves169 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Cutieee

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 hours ago   82   28,733
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
9 hours ago   91   45,302
Victoria, Sulli, Krystal, Amber, YoonA, IU, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo
Most Popular Female Korea Idols and Actresses
7 hours ago   12   2,247

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND