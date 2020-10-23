AKMU's Suhyun reveals quirky 'Alien' self MV

AKMU's Suhyun has revealed her quirky self music video for "Alien".



The AKMU member released the MV for her solo track "Alien" this past week, and she's now ready to drop a self-directed MV. Along with the new version of her MV, Suhyun wrote, "Everyone! Finally, the long-awaited project! Alien self-movie! Scream! Anna PD and I did everything from 1 to 10. We planned each thing together and filmed it. Phew. It was worth it. Please enjoy it! Let's go!"



Watch Suhyun's "Alien" self MV above! How are you liking her new solo song?





