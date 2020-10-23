Ha Sung Woon teases November comeback with 'Mirage'

Ha Sung Woon has revealed a teaser image for his November comeback with 'Mirage'.



The teaser for his upcoming fourth mini album reveals a mysterious, smoky concept. As previously reported, the comeback marks 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June. The HOTSHOT member is known to have produced all his previous solo tracks, for fans are looking forward to what's coming next.



Ha Sung Woon's 'Mirage' will be out on November 9 KST.

