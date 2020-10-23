4

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ha Sung Woon teases November comeback with 'Mirage'

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon has revealed a teaser image for his November comeback with 'Mirage'.

The teaser for his upcoming fourth mini album reveals a mysterious, smoky concept. As previously reported, the comeback marks 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June. The HOTSHOT member is known to have produced all his previous solo tracks, for fans are looking forward to what's coming next.

Ha Sung Woon's 'Mirage' will be out on November 9 KST. 

  1. Ha Sung Woon
  2. MIRAGE
0 574 Share 57% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 hours ago   82   28,733
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
9 hours ago   91   45,302
Victoria, Sulli, Krystal, Amber, YoonA, IU, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo
Most Popular Female Korea Idols and Actresses
7 hours ago   12   2,247

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND