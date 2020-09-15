UP10TION bring their powerful, signature beat in 'Light' MV teaser

UP10TION won't be disappointing fans as they continue gearing up for their 'Light Up' comeback!

In the newly released first MV teaser for their comeback title track "Light", UP10TION bring out their powerful, signature beat fused with elements of trap and EDM, hinting at a charismatic song and performance. Fans will also have to stay tuned to find out what significance the clear crystal holds when UP10TION's full "Light" MV drops, along with their 6th mini album.

Are you excited for UP10TION's return this September 24 at 6 PM KST?