Upcoming boy group Ghost9 make you 'Think of Dawn' in MV teaser

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming boy group Ghost9 is on their last lap of teasers for their debut with 'Think of Dawn'!

With a neon and dark theme throughout the MV teaser, fans can look forward to a strong concept coming from this boy group. The teaser features aesthetic individual member shots, as well as snippets of the group's performance, which is sure to raise fans' anticipation for their debut.

Meanwhile, the group will be making their debut with 'Pre Episode 1 : Door' on September 23, 6PM KST.