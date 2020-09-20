11

1

Posted by KayRosa

Kai looks irresistible in new teaser photos for SuperM's 'One (Monster & Infinity)'

SuperM has dropped individual teaser photos for Kai.

For their upcoming full album 'Super One', the SM Entertainment unit has prepared a brand new title song "One (Monster & Infinity)". As seen previously, the concept for this new album is stylish, hip, and modern, with layered images and neon lighting. 

In these new teaser photos, Kai also looks irresistible as he poses across a reflective chrome floor, against a projected image, and more.

Which one is your favorite teaser image today? SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST. 

 

quark1239510,968 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

I think of the ones with the sky/reflection this one is the best so far. That's just a nice photo period.

kajsa030 pt 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Wow so pretty

