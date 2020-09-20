Kai looks irresistible in new teaser photos for SuperM's 'One (Monster & Infinity)'

SuperM has dropped individual teaser photos for Kai.

For their upcoming full album 'Super One', the SM Entertainment unit has prepared a brand new title song "One (Monster & Infinity)". As seen previously, the concept for this new album is stylish, hip, and modern, with layered images and neon lighting.

In these new teaser photos, Kai also looks irresistible as he poses across a reflective chrome floor, against a projected image, and more.

Which one is your favorite teaser image today? SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST.

