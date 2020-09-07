Taemin goes super-villain in chic MV for 'Criminal'

Taemin has finally unveiled his third full-length album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'!‘

On September 7 KST, the idol not only released his latest album, but also a music video for title track "Criminal."



"Criminal" has been described by SM Entertainment has an 'audible thriller,' as the song creates a sense of tension with its rhythm and synth-wave sound. The lyrics speak directly to someone who treats him 'criminally,' giving him a lethal kind of love that he should run away from, but always seems to come back to. In perfect Taemin fashion, the single is matched with a highly cinematic music video that highlights his strong dance performance.



Meanwhile, 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' is one of a two-part album series made with the intention to introduce fans to a whole new Taemin sound, taking them away from what they traditionally know from him and bringing them something completely new.

Check out the music video for "Criminal" above!