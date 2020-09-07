46

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

A Pink's Namjooo is free like a 'Bird' in dazzling solo debut MV

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Namjoo has made her solo debut!

On September 7 KST, the idol released her first solo single "Bird," which was produced and written by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, composed by Big Sancho, and choreographed by 1MILLION Dance Studio's Lia Kim.

"Bird" has a strong trap sound that interweaves an Eastern sound by the addiction of an addictive flute hook, meant to add a sense of additional 'autobiography' to a song that describes flying without hesitation toward everything you love and dream about. The accompanying music video cleverly incorporates bird symbolism into the set, from the red string assembling her 'nest' to a large golden cage with red roses ornately wrapped around its bars.

Meanwhile, Namjoo will be greeting fans through a VLIVE fan showcase at 8 PM the same day, where she will perform the song for them for the very first time.

Check out the music video for "Bird" above!

  1. A Pink
  2. Namjoo
hiroonakamura1,834 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

not a bad song! the chorus is a slight letdown though since it's not as good as the verses.

DMV2DMZ234 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Not a bad solo debut! I am interested in hearing how the rest of her songs sound like.

Share

