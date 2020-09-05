Super Junior D&E reveal making of 'B.A.D' MV

Super Junior D&E have revealed the making of their music video for "B.A.D"!



The behind-the-scenes video features unseen footage from filming, including Donghae and Eunhyuk interacting with the gorgeous horses who appear in the MV. "B.A.D" is the title song of their fourth mini album 'Bad Blood', and it's about following where your instincts take you.



Watch the making of Super Junior D&E's "B.A.D" MV above and their MV here if you missed it.

