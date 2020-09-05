Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Seol In Ah, and Kim Gun Woo to make special cameo on tvN drama 'Record of Youth'

Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Seol In Ah, and Kim Gun Woo are set to make special cameos on the tvN drama 'Record of Youth'.



On September 5, tvN revealed the 4 actors are making special appearances in the drama starring Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam. Seo Hyun Jin, who filmed scenes with Park Bo Gum, expressed, "I'm appearing in the drama because I've worked with the writer on 'Degree of Love' in the past, and I had fun. The atmosphere on set was great, and the energy with all the young actors is amazing. Please tune into the drama, and please look forward to the role I played."



Kim Hye Yoon is starring as makeup artist Lee Bo Ra in the first episode. She stated, "I'm honored to be part of such a great project, and it was short, but it was a really happy experience. I'll be rooting for the drama, and I'm looking forward to the premiere. Good luck 'Record of Youth'!" Seol In Ah, who's playing the ex-girlfriend of Park Bo Gum's character, said, "I was so happy to record my youth with everyone, and it was really fun. It was meaningful for me to be able to lend strength to a great drama. I hope 'Record of Youth' will bring you healing, and I wish you happiness always with a warm heart and never-ending youth."



Kim Gun Woo also expressed, "I'm thankful for the opportunity to appear in such a great drama. Please look forward to the role of Do Ha in 'Record of Youth.'"



'Record of Youth' will follow young people going for their dreams and trying to find love in the modeling world, and it's set to premiere on September 7 at 9PM KST.

