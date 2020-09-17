MAMAMOO's Solar kicks back at home in funky 'Ddun Ddun Ddun' MV starring Moon Byul

MAMAMOO's Solar has dropped her music video for "Ddun Ddun Ddun".



In the MV, Solar kicks back at home as she attempts to get some inspiration and hangs out with her fellow member Moon Byul. "Ddun Ddun Ddun" is a meaningful song for the MAMAMOO member as it's the official song of her YouTube channel Solarsido, and it's a joyful, light track about wondering about what would make her viewers happy.



Watch Solar's "Ddun Ddun Ddun" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.