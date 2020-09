Omega Sapien (of Balming Tiger) unveil a pre-release single MV "Serenade for Mrs.Jeon" from his first album

Omega Sapien from Balming Tiger is scheduled to release his first album 'Garlic' on September 22.

Before releasing his full album, he has unveiled a pre-release single "Serenade for Mrs. Jeon".

The single has been released on local and global DSPs on September 8th KST as the music video has been released on Balming Tiger's official YouTube channel.

Omega Sapien will release another pre-release single "Ah! Ego" on September 14th before releasing his debut album 'Garlic'.

Meanwhile, Balming Tiger is planning an online world tour to take place in the second half of this year.

You can check out Omega Sapien's single "Serenade for Mrs. Jeon" in the video above.