DAY6's Young K celebrates DAY6's 5-year debut with charming cover of Jason Mraz's 'I'm Yours'

Young K has released another cover video for fans!

On September 7 KST, the DAY6 bassist revealed another cover video through the group's official YouTube channel, this time covering pop singer/songwriter Jason Mraz's 2008 single "I'm Yours." In the video, he is dressed comfortably in a long jacket by the riverside, joined by guitarist Wooseok Jun as he puts on a flawless vocal performance. Fittingly enough, the idol released the video on the same day as DAY6's five-year anniversary, adding additional meaning to this installment of his cover series.

Meanwhile, Young K is currently promoting with DAY6 sub-unit Even of Day, whom just released their debut mini album 'The Book of Us: Gluon' on August 31.

Check out the cover video above!