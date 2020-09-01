Cube Entertainment signs deal with Chinese tech company Alibaba

Cube Entertainment has signed a deal with Chinese tech company Alibaba.



Alibaba is a multinational technology company most widely known for its e-commerce website alibaba.com and media platforms Todou and Youku. A ccording to media reports, Cube Entertainment has signed a deal with the Chinese company to advance label artists into the Chinese market. It's reported Alibaba will manage the artists for their Chinese promotions, including schedules for dramas, movies, commercials, and performances.



This is Alibaba's first entrance into Korean entertainment as well. As Cube Entertainment girl group (G)I-DLE includes Chinese national Yuqi, it's expected (G)I-DLE will likely promote in China. (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi" music video also hit over 18 million views in just 18 hours on Weibo, and Yuqi featured as a regular member on the Chinese version of 'Running Man'.



