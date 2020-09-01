16

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

FNC Entertainment's brand new boy group P1Harmony drop '[P]1H : Logo Performance' teaser video

AKP STAFF

FNC Entertainment's brand new boy group P1Harmony have dropped their '[P]1H : Logo Performance' teaser video!

After their logo teaser, P1Harmony revealed their dance skills in the 'Logo Performance' video above. As previously reported, the FNC Entertainment boy group will be debuting with a theatrical film that depicts their complex universe this fall through 'P1H: The Begnning of a New World'. The 'P' in P1Harmony stands for "plus," '1' stands for an undefined factor, and 'H' stands for "harmony."

Check out the group's '[P]1H : Logo Performance' teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. P1Harmony
  2. [P]1H : LOGO PERFORMANCE
3 1,859 Share 76% Upvoted

6

brideofchani4,028 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

ok i've seen it and i've got this to say

1. my parent company really doesn't fuck around. fnc for lyfe!! thats why you will NEVER catch me saying a word against FNC. they know good music, they know good performance, they know good choreography. they dont put out substandard bullshit. they only know talent

2. these boys have been trained WELL. they are impeccable dancers

3. i see that 3 year old again lmfao omg why is he 3?

4. all of these boys look very young so that means its not another sf9 for me, its more like.....an nct dream situation (but dream is pretty grown up now though)

5. one of these boys is on a chani level of beauty. i cant see him too well in the video but i can tell. he's gorgeous. but dont worry chani, i'll never love him like i love you. i'll just admire him from time to time

i wanted another sf9 but....that cant be done. when i look at them...they are so fucking fine. like i dont know how they are even real. i just want to be spanked by all them? did i just say that? nope. i never said that

Share

4

brideofchani4,028 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

ooh i've been waiting for this. time to see my husband's baby brothers!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS drop 'Dynamite' dance practice video
39 minutes ago   0   727
CLC
CLC are ready to fly in 'Helicopter' MV
2 hours ago   4   1,755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND