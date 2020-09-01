FNC Entertainment's brand new boy group P1Harmony drop '[P]1H : Logo Performance' teaser video

FNC Entertainment's brand new boy group P1Harmony have dropped their '[P]1H : Logo Performance' teaser video!



After their logo teaser, P1Harmony revealed their dance skills in the 'Logo Performance' video above. As previously reported, the FNC Entertainment boy group will be debuting with a theatrical film that depicts their complex universe this fall through 'P1H: The Begnning of a New World'. The 'P' in P1Harmony stands for "plus," '1' stands for an undefined factor, and 'H' stands for "harmony."



Check out the group's '[P]1H : Logo Performance' teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.