Actor Song Seung Hun to feature as first guest on 'Sentimental Camping' with Na-Eun, Solar, Park Na Rae, Ahn Young Mi & Park So Dam

Actor Song Seung Hun is set to feature as the first guest on JTBC's 'Sentimental Camping'.



According to insiders, Song Seung Hun has already filmed for the upcoming show with hosts A Pink's Na-Eun, MAMAMOO's Solar, comedians Park Na Rae and Ahn Young Mi, and actress Park So Dam. 'Sentimental Camping' is a reality entertainment variety show following female stars who travel and camp together.



'Sentimental Camping' premieres on October 13 at 11PM KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Song Seung Hun.