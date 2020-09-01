Jamie (Park Ji Min) drops a party MV teaser for her upcoming single 'Numbers (feat. Changmo)'

Jamie (Park Ji Min) is ready for her comeback with her new single "Numbers" as she drops the MV teaser. Her upcoming single features the musician Changmo.

Previously, Jamie released her first MV teaser for her upcoming single featuring Changmo.

On September 2nd at midnight KST, she released her second MV teaser for her track. In the MV, Jamie is having a party as she is surrounded by friends and having a good time.

The new song will drop on September 3 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of Jamie's new song!