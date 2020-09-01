Taemin looks stunning as he prepares for his upcoming album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

SHINee's Taemin is preparing for his comeback as he drops another set of teaser images.



As Taemin prepares to make a solo comeback, he has been releasing various teaser materials such as teaser images and videos. On September 2nd, he released another set of teaser photos.

In the teaser images, Taemin exudes his charismatic and stunning looks as he gives off a different vibe from his previous teaser photos. With less color, the teaser images emit a slight feeling of solitude.

Last month, he has released the prologue single "2 KIDS" back on August 4th. His full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST. so stay tuned for more teasers to come!