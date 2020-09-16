Super Junior D&E drop 'B.A.D' performance MV

Super Junior D&E have dropped their performance music video for "B.A.D"!



In the MV, Donghae and Eunhyuk take on their bad boy concept. "B.A.D" is the title song of their fourth mini album 'Bad Blood', and it's about following where your instincts take you.



Watch Super Junior D&E's "B.A.D" performance MV above and their MV here if you missed it.



