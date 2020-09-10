Former Stellar member Jeon Yul dances on the beach in 'Mamacita' MV teaser

Former Stellar member Jeon Yul has dropped her second music video teaser for "Mamacita".



In the MV teaser, Jeon Yul reveals more of her choreography for her upcoming track and dances along the beach. "Mamacita" is her official solo debut track, and as previously reported, it was made possible in part by crowdfunding website Makestar, where fans were able to raise $15,633.54 USD to support the project.

Jeon Yul's "Mamacita" is set for release on September 12 at noon KST. Check out Jeon Yul's "Mamacita" newest MV teaser above and her previous one here if you missed it.