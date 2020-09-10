Tony An opens up about his alleged bad relationship with Kangnam

Tony An opened up about his alleged bad relationship with Kangnam.



Tony An and Kangnam featured on the September 9th episode of Channel A's 'Eye Contact', a show that brings together celebrities who've grown apart due to a misunderstanding or argument. Kangnam is said to have submitted a request for the two to appear as they haven't really been in contact since Kangnam's wedding to former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa in October of 2019.



On the show, Tony An revealed he offered to officiate Kangnam's wedding, but he was refused. Kangnam explained, "I was so grateful, but to be honest, Lee Kyung Kyu hyung brought up officiating for me first. That's why, I told Tony hyung about Kyung Kyu hyung on the phone, but we haven't been in contact with each other since then. He didn't even come to my wedding." The H.O.T member then expressed, "It was my fault for not going to the wedding."



On September 10, Tony An opened up about the topic with Star News, saying, "After the filming of the show, Kangnam and I have been in contact. He sent me a message that said, 'Hyung, there are so many headlines about us.' It was good to see Kangnam for the first time in a while. There was something awkward between us, but for sure, it's easier to clear up the misunderstanding after meeting in person. I thought it was a relief because there were things we felt sorry to each other about."