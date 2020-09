Former Stellar member Jeon Yul has dropped her music video teaser for "Mamacita"!



In the MV teaser, Jeon Yul dances on the beach with someone who picks her up. "Mamacita" is her official solo debut track, and as previously reported, it was made possible in part by crowdfunding website Makestar, where fans were able to raise $15,633.54 USD to support the project.

Jeon Yul's "Mamacita" is set for release on September 12 at noon KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?