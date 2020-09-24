Ong Seong Wu says 'More Than Friends' co-star Dongjun gives him butterflies?

Ong Seong Wu revealed his 'More Than Friends' co-star Dongjun gives him butterflies.



At the press conference for the upcoming JTBC drama on September 24, Ong Seong Wu was asked about his first impression of ZE:A's Dongjun, and he expressed, "He was very much statuesque. You can see it onscreen as well right now. He was also warm."



The former Wanna One member continued, "The way he talks and the way he listens is warm. Even as a man I get butterflies from the warm look he gives. When I talk to Dongjun hyung, my heart feels very comfortable."



'More Than Friends' premieres on September 25 at 11PM KST. Do you plan to watch the first episode?