Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Ong Seong Wu says 'More Than Friends' co-star Dongjun gives him butterflies?

Ong Seong Wu revealed his 'More Than Friends' co-star Dongjun gives him butterflies. 

At the press conference for the upcoming JTBC drama on September 24, Ong Seong Wu was asked about his first impression of ZE:A's Dongjun, and he expressed, "He was very much statuesque. You can see it onscreen as well right now. He was also warm."

The former Wanna One member continued, "The way he talks and the way he listens is warm. Even as a man I get butterflies from the warm look he gives. When I talk to Dongjun hyung, my heart feels very comfortable."

'More Than Friends' premieres on September 25 at 11PM KST. Do you plan to watch the first episode? 

scorpian-3 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

istg most male kpop idols love dick more than i do and i'm female
male idols be like "my costars give me butterflies. my teammates have sexy minds. when cha eun woo walked past i dropped my ice cream cone."

