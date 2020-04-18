Former B.A.P member Zelo drops 'She and Malibu' MV

Zelo has dropped his music video for "She and Malibu".



In the MV, the rapper and former B.A.P member performs at a skate park with friends. "She and Malibu" is a track from Zelo's first EP album 'Day2Day', which includes lyrics about his experiences, long-term goals, and "the stories he felt every day."



Watch Zelo's "She and Malibu" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!