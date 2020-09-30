BTSWEEK continues on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with a cozy and warm day 2 performance of 'Home' + guest John Cena shows love for BTS once again!

#BTSWEEK continues on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

The closing performance for day 2 of #BTSWEEK on 'Fallon' is a cozy, warm, and maybe a little chaotic pajama party to BTS's "Home"! First, the BTS members start out by giving viewers a relaxed tour of their eclectic home. But then the set soon turns into a big and colorful, confetti-filled pajama party, bringing viewers a completely different vibe from the powerful "Idol" performance on day 1!

Also during the day 2 episode of 'Fallon' aired on September 29, special guest John Cena talked about his love for BTS once again, surprising host Jimmy Fallon. You can watch the interview clip below!

Be ready for more of #BTSWEEK tomorrow!