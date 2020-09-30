Big Bang's T.O.P shares comical text messages exchanged with WINNER's Kim Jin Woo over Chuseok

On September 30, Big Bang member T.O.P updated his Instagram with a screenshot of some text messages exchanged between him and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo!

T.O.P tagged the screenshot with the simple hashtags "#GenerousChuseokFriend #Commemorating2Years #WINNERKimJinWoo", sharing his appreciation toward his label hoobae for the Chuseok holiday greetings.

The comical point of the text messages is that the first message was sent back in September of 2018. Kim Jin Woo wrote, "T.O.P hyung! How are you? I hope you have a great Chuseok and you enjoy lots of delicious food ^^." T.O.P first responds with, "Who is this?", then when Kim Jin Woo replies "It's Jin Woo! Hehe", T.O.P writes back, "Thanks hehe. Have a very joyous and flourishing Chuseok~"



Then, there are no messages exchanged between the two idols until today, on September 30, 2020. Again, Kim Jin Woo is the first to greet T.O.P with, "Seung Hyun hyung! How are you? Have a happy and joyous Chuseok!^^".

To this, T.O.P wittily responds with, "Thanks hehe. Have a very joyous and flourishing Chuseok~ 2".

Meanwhile, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties as a public service worker. What do you think of the polite(?) holiday greetings between the YG Entertainment label mates?



