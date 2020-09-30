IZ*ONE release a highlight medley of all 13-tracks from their 1st full Japanese album 'Twelve', featuring lyricists Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, & Honda Hitomi

IZ*ONE have released a 13-track highlight medley for their upcoming 1st full Japanese album, 'Twelve'!

Set to hit store shelves physically this coming October 21, IZ*ONE's 'Twelve' features a variety of tracks longtime fans would die for, starting with their aegyo-filled comeback title track, "Beware". The album then moves on to some of IZ*ONE's previous Japanese single releases including "Vampire", "Tell Me You Love Me", "Buenos Aires", "You're In Love, Right?", and "As I Dream", plus brand new numbers like "Waiting", "Yummy Summer", "Dousurebaii?", and "Shy Boy". Among the new songs, "Yummy Summer" features lyrics written by member Miyawaki Sakura!

Furthermore, 'Twelve' contains the Japanese versions of IZ*ONE's "La Vie En Rose" with Japanese lyrics written by Honda Hitomi, "Violeta" with lyrics written by Yabuki Nako, and "Fiesta" with lyrics written by Miyawaki Sakura.

Check out the full highlight medley for IZ*ONE's 'Twelve' above!