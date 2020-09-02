BTS' 'Break the Silence: The Movie' to postpone premiere due to COVID-19 pandemic

The premiere of BTS' 'Break the Silence: The Movie' has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



On September 2, Big Hit Entertainment stated, "Currently, the spread of COVID-19 mass infection in the Seoul metropolitan area has led to a temporary delay in the release date of 'Break the Silence: The Movie', which was originally scheduled to be released on September 10. Announcements will be made in September according to the domestic release schedule after the massive outbreak of the COVID-19 infection in South Korea has subsided."



As for overseas premieres for the film, "Overseas releases will be available on an existing guided schedule, depending on the circumstances of each country and region."



'Break the Silence: The Movie' is an emotional documentary featuring the members' human sides and honest stories from behind the scenes of their stadium tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'.

