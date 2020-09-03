VAV reveal sky blue 'Promise' teaser images for 'Made for Two'

VAV have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Made for Two'.



In the 'Promise' teasers, the VAV members continue standing against a blue sky as bubbles float around them. As previously reported, the group's sixth mini album 'Made For Two' is slated for release on September 15 at 12PM KST, and they'll be returning as 6 members due to member Baron's mandatory military enlistment.



Stay tuned for updates on VAV's comeback!



